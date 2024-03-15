Photo Exclusive: First Look At 5-Star Theatricals' MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See exclusive first look photos of 5-STAR THEATRICALS rockin' production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, opening tonight at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

Featuring a book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, and original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, the musical is inspired by a fated meeting between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

The production features musical direction by David Lamoureux and directed by Tim Seib.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET runs through Sunday, March 24, 2024.

About MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

The Tony Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET offers an extraordinary twist of fate when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December day to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin