Photo: El Capitan Theatre Shares Inspiring Message From Snow White on its Marquee

Apr. 21, 2020  

The El Capitan Theatre is spreading hope and inspiration with a message from Snow White on its marquee.

"Remember, you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine," the message reads.

The theatre posted a photo of the marquee on its Instagram page.

"We miss you and can't wait until we can invite you back to safely be our guest at The El Capitan Theatre," the caption reads. "Until then, we will be sending you a touch of magic to enjoy at home with some of our favorite memories and history of our theatre. For a little #MondayMotivation from us to you, here is one of our messages currently running on our marquee in Hollywood."

Check out the photo below!



