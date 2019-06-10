Photo Flash: The World Premiere of WIGFIELD At Hollywood Fringe

Jun. 10, 2019  

Ruckus Rockwell and The Unknown Artists present the world premiere production of Wigfield at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June. The new comedy will play nine performances at the Hudson Backstage Theatre.

Wigfield - the can-do town that just may not - is shadowed by the Bulkwaller Dam, a structure the government wants to tear down. Since the "residents" (squatters) of Wigfield have built ramshackle structures that violate all ordinances of the fire code, the government has no plans to pay for their relocation and the "town" will be flooded. Wigfield must prove they are a town worth saving and maybe ... even recognizing.

The cast will include (in alphabetical order) Jeff Scot Carey, Emily Clark, Scott Golden, Bedjou Jean, Joe Hernandez-Kolski, Eric Curtis Johnson, Meghan Parks, Connor Pratt, Pam Quinn, and Heather Marie Roberts. The lighting design is by Jayseph Potter, costume design is by Pamela Eberhardt, and music is by Cliff Eberhardt. Wigfield is produced for Ruckus Rockwell and The Unknown Artists by Pamela Eberhardt and Emily Clark.

Tickets are $13 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/6008 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Hudson Backstage Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row) in Hollywood, 90038.

Photo Credit: Em Harriss

Meghan Parks, Jeff Scot Carey, Scott Golden, Heather Marie Roberts, Bedjou Jean, Emily Clark, Eric Curtis Johnson, Joe Hernandez Kolski, Connor Pratt

Connor Pratt and Scott Golden

Meghan Parks

Meghan Parks, Pam Quinn, Connor Pratt

Bedjou Jean

Eric Curtis Johnson, Heather Marie Roberts, Scott Golden



