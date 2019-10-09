Photo Flash: Sonoma Arts Alive Presents MERMAN'S APPRENTICE

Sonoma Arts Alive will present Merman's Apprentice on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall opening September 27th and running through October 13th, 2019.

The show runs through this weekend and tickets are still available. Sonoma Arts Live - Tickets at (866) 710-8942. www.sonoamaartslive.org

Starring Dani Innocenti Beem (Gypsy, Hello, Dolly) as Ethel Merman, and Emma Sutherland (Gypsy, Hello Dolly) as her apprentice. Blakenstein. Featured players include Patrick Barr, Scharypearl Fugitt, Madison Griego, Julia Holsworth, Ron Lam, Madison Lewis, Michael Lumb, Sean O'Brien, Jerome Sadhu, JT Soares, Cat Smith. Jamie Love and Larry Williams Direct. Music Direction by Sherrill Peterson. Written by Stephen Cole (off-Broadway musical After the Fair) and composed by David Evans (Conductor of Wicked on Broadway),

Photo Credit: Miller Oberlin





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You