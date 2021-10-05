Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, ART+TECH Exhibition & More to Headline Infinity Festival

Infinity Festival, the event that brings together Silicon Valley innovators with Hollywood's leading storytellers, announced today a slate of updates as it prepares to return to Hollywood at Goya Studios and the Dream Hotel, as well as online for global attendees from November 2-4, 2021. Tickets are available now for the fourth iteration of the festival that celebrates, "Story Enabled by Technology." View the official IF trailer HERE.

IF also unveiled key speakers headlining this year's festival that include filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Lego Movie," "21 Jump Street" franchise) to speak on advancements in animation. The duo will be participating in a behind-the-scenes Q&A about the critically acclaimed Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix film they produced earlier this year, "The Mitchells vs. the Machines," the most-viewed animated work on the service. TikTok star justmaiko will also join the Festival with fellow creator Dytto to present on the success of their dance class Snapchat series, "Move It!"

Attendees at IF experience high-profile tech exhibitions, screenings, industry-leading speakers, panel discussions, innovation labs and a fine art exhibition, each with a tech halo. Topics include virtual production, immersive experiences, 5G, artificial intelligence and the development of the metaverse - leveraging IF's core audience of creatives, producers, industry executives, marketing leaders and tech trendsetters as they bring context to the colliding worlds of entertainment, enterprise and technology.

Furthermore, IF is expanding this year with a focus on gaming, produced in association with esports conglomerate, ReKT Global. Featuring top influencers, esports personalities and panels - this year will offer an intimate look at the fastest growing and most exciting trends in cutting-edge hardware, gaming influencer content and the business behind esports. The move signals IF's commitment to the ever-growing creator economy and it's burgeoning presence in the entertainment industry.

"Seeing the growth of Infinity Festival over the past three years to include a worldwide audience has been tremendous," said founder and CEO, Mark Lieber. "We constantly evolve our event to reflect the state of the industry. We're so excited to look into the future of how we will experience all facets of content, as well as introducing the influencer and gaming aspect to our attendees this year by opening our community to new creators."

IF will return its ART+TECH exhibition, a fine art gallery that features internationally-known artists using innovative technology alongside traditional fine art creations. New to the exhibit this year is legendary guitarist/LA street artist Dave Navarro, who will exhibit works from his latest visual art project, Dual Diagnosis, a collaboration with LA Street Artist PADHiA. The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Los Angeles and Lighthouse Immersive have signed on as official sponsor of the ART+TECH exhibit. VIP festival attendees will have the opportunity to view The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in an exclusive showing during the festival.

IF is also pleased to announce Z by HP and NVIDIA as Title Sponsors. Unity will serve as the Presenting and Real-Time 3D Sponsor. CoreSite will be the Co-Presenting Sponsor. Microsoft, Qualcomm, Equinix and Cast and Crew will serve as Executive Producers. Women in XR programming and exhibitions will be presented by Qualcomm. Phase Two and Evercast will serve as Producer Sponsors, while FNTECH will serve as Official Production Partner. Presenting Media Sponsors are OUTFRONT Media and IGN. Hanno Basse, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Azure Media and Entertainment serves as Chairman, and Television Academy Board of Governors member and StoryTech CEO, Lori H. Schwartz, oversees programming in her role as the Festival's Chief Curator. Adam Newman is the Festival's Creative Director with Lisa Jordan serving as the Fine Art Curator.

"We are so pleased to partner with Infinity Festival for a third year," said Barbara Marshall, Global Head of M&E at HP. "As our core values align with the intersection of tech and entertainment, we believe that Infinity Festival is at the forefront of showcasing future advancements in the industries and how each is evolving hand in hand."

Tickets will be all-inclusive for the Festival's events and are available starting today HERE.