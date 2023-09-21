Pasadena Playhouse to Present First Ever Playhouse Family Play Day Featuring Rachel Bloom

Following in the tradition of their highly successful Playhouse Block Parties in 2018 and 2019, Pasadena Playhouse will present their first ever Playhouse Family Play Day on Saturday, October 21. Playhouse Family Play Day is a street party full of FREE entertainment and fun events tailored to people of all ages in the community and will include arts and crafts stations, face painters, balloon Animal Artists, food trucks, and more up and down El Molino! Pasadena Playhouse will also be featuring children’s musicians, dance, and circus acts for a day that is sure to entertain the young (and young at heart). Featured activities and performers at Playhouse Family Play Daywill include headliner Rachel Bloom (Trolls, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Reboot) with performances by Books and Cookies, Pasadena Conservatory's Young Musicians, Dallys Newton Circus Performer, DrumatiX Dance and Creative Percussion, and more. Additional community partners include The Family Room and Bümo. For a full list of programming and schedule, visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.



Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse says, “After one of our biggest seasons ever, we’re delighted to begin a new journey with a major expansion of our programs for youth and families. Our first ever Family Play Day will kick it all off in our signature Playhouse style.”



The Playhouse Family Play Day is the kickoff event for the Playhouse’s largest expansion to date: a commitment to providing access to productions, classes and workshops specifically created for youth and family audiences. The Playhouse was founded on community-based work, education and professional training, and world-class productions for everyone. This return to youth and family programming will include fully produced, professional productions for families, classes, camps, and more. The specifics of the 2023-2024 youth and family programming activities will be announced at the Playhouse Family Play Day on October 21 at 1 p.m.



Rachel Bloom co-created, executive produced, and starred in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she also developed into a live show at Radio City Music Hall. Bloom is currently completing a four-week Off-Broadway engagement in her one-woman musical comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show, which originally toured as a comedy special to theaters in London, Chicago, and Boston, among other cities. She has also co-starred in Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy series Rebootand in the Netflix films Your Place or Mine and The School for Good and Evil.



ABOUT PASADENA PLAYHOUSE



Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the most prolific theaters in the country. The Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016, Pasadena Playhouse’s productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone.





For more information on these events and all productions at Pasadena Playhouse visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Photo credit: Robyn Von Swank