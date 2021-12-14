Pasadena Playhouse Hosts THE NEXT STAGE IMMERSIVE SUMMIT & MINI-FESTIVAL

Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California, will host The Next Stage Immersive Summit & Mini-Festival January 7-9, 2022. This three-day gathering draws together the fields of immersive & experiential arts from across creative and technical disciplines. In addition to talks, panels, and participatory salons, attendees will be treated to immersive performances and experiences. An intimate event, only 200 General Admission badges will be available for purchase, and are on sale now at http://www.experiencethenextstage.com/

Experts from the fields of the performing arts (theatre and dance), themed & location-based entertainment (theme parks, escape games), virtual & augmented reality, and experiential marketing will be on hand to share their insights, and connect with the emerging leaders in the emerging entertainment experience economy.

Spotlight Sessions will include talks from Jonny Grant Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Dept. Studios (Arkham Asylum, London), Sarah Ellis (Director of Digital Development, the Royal Shakespeare Company), creative leaders at Meow Wolf who will discuss Denver's Convergence Station, artist Risa Puno (Superblue), the creators of the award-winning augmented reality piece honoring Breonna Taylor called 'Breonna's Garden,'forward-thinking technologist Asad J. Malik, CEO of Web3 AR pioneers Jadu, and themed entertainment wizards from Walt Disney Imagineering.

This year also features dedicated focus tracks on the fields of Immersive Gaming, curated by Room Escape Artist, the team behind the premiere escape game industry event RECON: Reality Escape Convention and on the ongoing convergence of XR technology and live performance. There will also be a sneak preview of the next Immersive Industry Annual Report from the authors.

With nearly 40 sessions, including multiple participatory events, and a dozen festival selections The Next Stage is an intense and intimate event limited to just 300 participants beyond the invited guests. The future of immersive art & entertainment begins at The Next Stage.



The Next Stage is the inaugural in-person event from The Immersive Design Institute, an emerging non-profit, now accepting tax-deductible donations. Fiscal sponsorship for The Immersive Design Institute is powered by the Producer Hub (www.producerhub.org).

