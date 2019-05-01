Pasadena Playhouse Block Party Announces Entertainers

Pasadena Playhouse - State Theatre of California is announcing entertainment and participants for the return of the Playhouse Block Party, in partnership with the Playhouse District Association, after last year's blockbuster inaugural event. This all-day event, free to the public, is from 12-noon to 10:00pm on Saturday, June 8 on El Molino Ave. at Colorado Blvd. There will be more than twenty -five performances on two different stages - a Main Stage and a Family Stage -- during the course of the day, in addition to activity booths hosted by some of Pasadena's most celebrated arts organizations, theatre tours, a silent disco, and more.



The Main Stage will offer performances from Ballet Folklorico Quetzal, Debatable Productions, The NoteAbles Children's Choir from the Professional Child Development Associates, Rhythms of The Village, School of Rock Pasadena, and SiZa, among others. The Family Stage will feature Bob Baker Marionette Theater, Jimmy H. Comedy Magician, Pasadena Civic Ballet Musical Theater, Tutu School Pasadena, Vroman's Bookstore, and more!



Throughout the day, guests can experience interactive and immersive activity booths and games created by community partners and local art organizations. These include Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, Aquarium of the Pacific, Petersen Automotive Museum, The Huntington Gardens, Shumei Arts Council, Rogue Artists Ensemble, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Professional Child Development Associates (PCDA), USC Pacific Asia Museum, Pasadena Museum of History, Akabeko Project, Kidspace Children's Museum, Pasadena Public Library, Southern California Children's Museum, Tournament of Roses, Boston Court Pasadena, Friends of The Pasadena Playhouse, Complete Streets Coalition, and more. In addition, backstage tours of The Pasadena Playhouse will be available, including production departments rarely seen by the public, and other one of a kind experiences from Mr. Pasadena's Playland and Pasadena Chalk Festival presented by Light Bringer Project.



The Playhouse Block Party will also feature a mouth-watering array of food trucks, including: Vchos, Kona Ice, Wise BBQ, Coolhaus, Belly Bombz, Lobsta Truck, Dinas Dumpling, and India Jones.



Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse said, "Over 12,000 people joined us last year from all over Southern California to help us celebrate the theatre's Centennial anniversary. We saw people arrive in the morning and stay all day enjoying the Playhouse campus and the Playhouse District. This Block Party fulfills a core tenant of our mission to serve as a gathering place for the community. It also allows us to celebrate all of the rich culture that Pasadena has to offer, and provide it free of charge to everyone."



Pasadena Playhouse and the Playhouse District Association have a team that has been working on the Block Party since the day after last year's event, and is again assembling all things Pasadena and beyond for June 8. Beginning at noon, families can enjoy activities in the Kids' Zone centered around the Family Stage on El Molino. In late afternoon and early evening, the focus will shift to a "street party" feel with live music and bands, silent disco, food, drink, and more fun.



Playhouse District Association Executive Director Brian Wallace said, "We're thrilled to welcome the community back to the Playhouse District for this all-ages event, which celebrates creativity from throughout our city. With Pasadena Playhouse as our partner, this first-rate event helps broaden our identity as Pasadena's home for arts and culture."



For more information, please visit www.playhouseblockparty.org.





