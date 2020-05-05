Panelists Announced For L.A. Theatre Goes Digital: Creating Online This Thursday from Center Theatre Group

Panelists have been announced for "L.A. Theatre Goes Digital: Creating Online," this Thursday, May 7, at 3 pm PT. The second in Center Theatre Group's bi-weekly discussion series L.A. Theatre Speaks, the talk will feature local artistic directors DJ Kurs (Deaf West Theatre), Stephen Sachs (Fountain Theatre) and Yuval Sharon(The Industry) as well as Katie Lowes (IAMA Theatre Company Co-Artistic Director) and Amy Levinson (Geffen Playhouse Associate Artistic Director).

They will be joined by Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic DirectorNataki Garrett and Situation President and Founder Damian Bazadona to offer a national perspective. The discussion will be moderated by Center Theatre Group Managing Director Meghan Pressman and ASL-interpreted live by John Arce and Francine Stern.

There have been a surprising number of bright spots for theatre lovers these past few weeks, from star-studded digital celebrations and hilarious viral videos to live-streamed performances and new commissioned works from some of our favorite playwrights. Many theatre companies have created new initiatives and programs from scratch in what feels like days; some have seen existing online projects become vital to realizing their missions. How are Los Angeles theatres moving their work to the digital space, and where do we fit into the national and international landscape? Will any of these experiments change how we create once live theatre is up and running again? We're excited to welcome local and industry innovators and leaders to our next L.A. Theatre Speaks discussion.

Meant to help theatre creators come together to share ideas, strategize and support each other in these unprecedented times, the series will continue with "L.A. Playwrights: Writing for a Changing World" (May 21) and "A Theatre Fundraising: Inspiring and Cultivating Support in a Time of Uncertainty" (June 4). Other discussions to be scheduled include "Artist and Company Resources: Navigating the Field of Artist Relief,""L.A. Actors: Who is the Audience? Where is the Stage? What is the Part?" and "L.A. Designers: Finding Inspiration." Panelists will be announced closer to each discussion.

All discussions will begin at 3 pm PT and include a question and answer session - audience members who wish to participate must register in advance at CTGLA.org/LATheatreSpeaks. The discussions will also be live-streamed and archived at Facebook.com/CTGLA. For more information, please visit CTGLA.org/LATheatreSpeaks.

Born out of the search for new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art - and what that can look like while stages are dark, the Art Goes On project gives audiences an opportunity to get to know members of the artistic community on a personal level. In addition to the L.A. Theatre Speaks series, the Art Goes On project includes the Artists Create series of videos produced in this time of social distancing by Center Theatre Group's family of artists and Scenes from the Vault, a series of videos highlighting favorite moments from Center Theatre Group's history across its three stages. Both series are available to view online at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn or at youtube.com/CTGLA with the hashtag #ScenesFromTheVault and #ArtGoesOn.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You