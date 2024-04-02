Pandion Music Foundation Reveals Free April Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pandion Music Foundation has announced a new schedule of programs for artists and a change in the wellness initiative Pandion Unplugged.

All PMF programs are offered weekly and are free. PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources or networks that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion. PMF partners include Earthstar Creation Center, 2indie.com, and Sweetwater.

To register for upcoming PMF weekly workshops visit: pandionmusicfoundation.org/upcoming-events/. Participants can opt out at any time. Benefits also include access to replays of PMF’s programs and an informative, industry-based newsletter. Pandion Unplugged programming will pause for April in anticipation of the launch of the Pandion Unplugged podcast. PMF believes this change will allow the nonprofit organization to better serve PMF audiences and broaden programmatic reach and engagement. Replays of past Pandion Unplugged sessions are available on PMF Facebook and Instagram platforms.

PMF founders Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS), and Carls Woolf (London, UK), were inspired by the idea of helping other creators gain access to the resources that can help build their careers. Their collective vision has been driving the PMF mission ever since. Since PMF’s launch, programming has expanded greatly and increased 250% over the past 6 months alone. Audience engagement has increased annually for Facebook (close to 90%) and Instagram (close to 120%); Mailchimp subscribers represent a 525% rise.

Trujillo Vest, Stobbe, and Woolf offered, “Spring is associated with a time of renewal and awakening, so this month Pandion is focused on providing resources that can help jumpstart areas of focus for creators. As always, our programs are completely free of charge and replays are available, so we can reach the greatest cross section of artists.”

Pandion benefits from a dynamic, women-led Board of Directors that includes Martha Champlin, Elementary School Director, New Roads School; PMF Board Secretary; Candice Rosales, Director Development, New Roads School; PMF Board Treasurer; Abby Wills, co-founder of Shanti Generation and mindfulness educator; and Margaret Yen, documentary filmmaker. Vest is CEO/Programs Director, and PMF Board Chair.