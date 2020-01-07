Pacific Symphony's Cafe Ludwig Gives World Premiere Of New Frank Ticheli Chamber Work For Flute, Oboe And Piano

Orli Shaham, pianist and host of Pacific Symphony's Café Ludwig chamber music series, returns for an afternoon of chamber works both new and old alongside Concertmaster Dennis Kim, violinist Bridget Dolkas, violist Meredith Crawford, flutist Benjamin Smolen and oboist Jessica Pearlman Fields. This "Janáček & Schumann" program features a rare work for violin from Czech composer Leoš Janáček, as well as Schumann's inventive Piano Quintet and Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 14, before premiering a brand-new chamber work for flute, oboe and piano by composer Frank Ticheli entitled "Serenade for Kristin."

"Janáček & Schumann" takes place on Sunday, February 16, at 3 p.m. in the Samueli Theater. Doors open at 2 p.m. Orli Shaham will be introducing the music from the stage. Tickets start at $72. This performance is a part of the 2019-20 Café Ludwig series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit us at www.PacificSymphony.org.

Frank Ticheli's music has been described as being "optimistic and thoughtful" (Los Angeles Times), "lean and muscular" (The New York Times) and "brilliantly effective" (Miami Herald). Ticheli joined the faculty of the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music in 1991, where he is Professor of Composition. From 1991 to 1998, Ticheli was Pacific Symphony's Composer-in-Residence.

A consummate musician recognized for her grace and vitality, Orli Shaham has established an impressive international reputation as one of today's most gifted pianists. Hailed by critics the world over, Shaham is in demand for her prodigious skills and admired for her interpretations of both standard and modern repertoire. The New York Times called her a "brilliant pianist," The Chicago Tribune recently referred to her as "a first-rate Mozartean."

Dennis Kim is the concertmaster of Pacific Symphony. He was first appointed concertmaster of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra at the age of 22. He then served as the youngest concertmaster in the history of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, before going on to lead the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra in Finland. As guest concertmaster, Kim has performed on four continents, leading the BBC Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You