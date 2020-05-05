Pacific Symphony Reaches Settlement With Musicians Union To Provide Compensation To Musicians Through Summer

Pacific Symphony management, musicians and the Orange County Musicians Union, Local 7, American Federation of Musicians (AFM) announce the ratification of a short-term agreement to bridge the period through early September which encompasses the concerts the organization has been forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, providing the musicians with critical financial support during an exceptionally difficult time for the institution and these great artists. Musicians have been among the most hard-hit professionals as all forms of work from live concerts to recording sessions to private events have been largely curtailed.

The side letters do not replace the labor agreement that expires Aug. 31, 2021, but modify the conditions under which the musicians are working. To enable a larger investment in the musicians, Pacific Symphony was awarded a $2.1 million forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Association as well as additional funds pledged to the "Sound Future Campaign." Both sources have helped the orchestra to "bridge" financially the period though mid-September.

According to the terms of the first set of agreements, Pacific Symphony will pay 95% of wages for orchestra services through June 6; 75% of wages for this season's final Classical series concert (which was to be Mahler's towering Symphony No. 8 on June 11, 12 and 13); and 50% of wages for 20 services during the summer season. To maintain Pacific Symphony's connections to Class Act schools and Heartstrings, a series of recorded and live online presentations will be produced. Musicians involved in those educational activities will be paid 100% of wages for these educational services through June 30.

Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte commented, "The musicians recognize that the future of Pacific Symphony requires continual engagement and service to the community. In response, we developed important agreements around the rescheduling of certain concerts, providing online educational tools to schools and hard-hit families, as well as the rights to release important media projects to the public and patrons of Pacific Symphony.

Forsyte continued, "Pacific Symphony is blessed with a caring board of directors who were immediately supportive of finding creative ways to help the musicians financially. Several immediately stepped up with significant philanthropic contributions earmarked for musician relief. While our future is going to be very challenging financially, the board felt we should continue to invest to the best of our abilities. Patrons can continue to support the Symphony by visiting our website and learning about our Sound Future campaign and community support month, which takes place in the month of May."

Music Director Carl St.Clair elaborated, "I am so pleased that this agreement with our wonderful musicians was ratified. We are all in this together and want to play a pivotal role in helping our community heal. Our board and management team are moving forward, laser-focused on accomplishing three key priorities: continuing to serve our community, keeping everyone safe, and assuring the long-term viability and vitality of Pacific Symphony.

Local 7 President Bob Sanders commented: "The union is gratified Pacific Symphony took timely decisive action to apply for and receive a Paycheck Protection Plan loan. These funds will replace a significant portion of musician wages lost due to cancelation of scheduled work. This will also provide vitally important contributions to the union health & welfare and pension plans on the musicians' behalf. The musicians' Orchestra Committee, Pacific Symphony management, Local 7, and the AFM, cooperated to reach agreement. This agreement was overwhelmingly ratified by Pacific Symphony musicians."

Adam Neeley, violist and Orchestra Committee chair, added: "This is an incredibly difficult moment for musicians all over the world, as we are unable to share our passion through performing and prevented from earning our living. Pacific Symphony musicians are so thankful that our staff and board of directors have secured federal funding and generous philanthropy to ensure financial stability for our families during this time, and that the organization is working so hard to provide opportunities for us to share the art form we love digitally as well. We are blessed to have such dedicated patrons of the arts steadfastly supporting us"

Forsyte summarized, "On behalf of the board, Carl St.Clar and the Symphony staff, I want to express my appreciation to Bob Sanders, president of Local 7 and the leadership of Adam Neeley and the elected Orchestra Committee of Pacific Symphony for their thoughtful advocacy on behalf of the musicians and their creative dialogue during the negotiations. We had very insightful discussions about how we can work together to provide financial relief to the musicians, assure the long-term survival of the Symphony and create meaningful community service."





