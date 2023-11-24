Pacific Symphony Presents Enchanting Holiday Favorite, NUTCRACKER FOR KIDS

Prepare to be enchanted as Pacific Symphony presents Nutcracker for Kids. Audiences of all ages will be transported into a world of magic, wonder, and imagination as they experience Tchaikovsky's cherished ballet.

This annual extravaganza, conducted by Assistant Conductor Dr. Jacob Sustaita, brings together the Symphony's musical prowess with the exceptional young dancers of Festival Ballet Theatre (FBT) to vividly portray Clara's captivating journey with her courageous prince. Throughout the performance, Tchaikovsky's exquisite melodies will elevate the storytelling, from the epic battle with the Mouse King to the enchanting realms of the “Land of Sweets,” the “Waltz of the Flowers,” and the mesmerizing “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

“Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker is a timeless classic because the music is absolutely gorgeous and well-known,” says Maestro Sustaita. “I will be conducting the fantastic musicians of Pacific Symphony as well as the talented dancers from Festival Ballet Theatre for this unique production. From the very opening notes played by Pacific Symphony, our imaginations will take us to a fantastical world filled with dolls, mice, and sugar plum fairies.”

The 45-minute Family Musical Mornings performance, presented by Farmers and Merchants Bank, is especially suited for children ages 5-11, but equally relished by parents, grandparents and audiences of all ages. Nutcracker for Kids takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets are $35-$66; for more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Not only is Nutcracker for Kids based on one of the greatest musical masterpieces ever written, but the dancers from FBT on stage with the orchestra provide a mesmerizing visual aspect to the concert. And to spread more cheer, the concert hall is decorated to capture the

holiday spirit and there will also be a holiday singalong and an appearance by the jolly old fellow himself, Santa Claus. Plus, children and families are invited to enjoy special activities for kids in the concert hall lobbies related to the theme of the concert, including a coloring station, craft station, celeste test drive, and photo station. Activities are open from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. (for 10 a.m. concertgoers) and from 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. (for 11:30 a.m. concertgoers).

Tchaikovsky's famous ballet was adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, and the timeless tale, written in 1816, centers around a young girl named Clara. Her Uncle and Godfather, a toymaker, arrives at her family's Christmas Eve party and gives her a special doll, the Nutcracker, which makes all the other children jealous. As the story develops, Clara finds herself in an uncharted world where toy soldiers and their brave leader, the Nutcracker, battle the despicable Mouse King and his army of followers. This classic battle has children on the edge of their seats as Tchaikovsky's memorable music, performed live, fills the air with wonder. Then, dancers twirl and glide across the stage to the renowned “Waltz of the Flowers” and the enchanting “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

A highlight of the performance takes place when the characters visit the Land of Sweets and are spellbound by dances of Spain (Chocolate), Russia (Candy Canes), as well as the Dance of the Reed Flutes. There, Clara and the prince are greeted by the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and are led into a romantic “pas de deux” (“dance for two”) to conclude the grand festivities. Spoiler alert! In the end, good triumphs over evil as the Nutcracker amazes Clara by transforming into a prince and saving her from the grasps of the Mouse King!

Through the grace and elegance of dance, children are transported into a world of movement and art as they watch the skill and poise of professional ballet dancers. Under the direction of Salwa Rizkalla since its founding in 1988, FBT has become one of Southern California's most vibrant and accomplished professional ballet companies.