Pacific Symphony Announces New Vice President Of Marketing & Communications

Pacific Symphony President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyte announced today the appointment of Garrett Collins to the position of Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Collins joins Pacific Symphony from Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, one of the nation's largest nonprofit theatre companies, where he was Marketing Strategy Director.

"We're very excited to welcome Garrett to Pacific Symphony," commented John Forsyte. "His passion for orchestral music, extensive experience in planning and execution in the areas of advertising, sales, communications, audience stewardship and visitor experience ideally qualify him to lead the Symphony's integrated marketing and communications team. He will lead efforts to engage current supporters and develop new audiences for the orchestra during this time of recovery and renewal."

Garrett Collins assumes his new position on January 31, 2022. His responsibilities will include the leadership and management of all marketing, communications and sales operations for the organization, reporting to Forsyte.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing success of Pacific Symphony, a dynamic and ambitious organization," said Collins. "I'm especially excited to support and guide strategies that make the orchestra accessible to as many people as possible through marketing and communications campaigns that energize an appreciation of orchestral music and are relevant to communities throughout Orange County and Southern California. Collaborating with the musicians, staff, board and, of course, Music Director Carl St.Clair will be a great honor."

Garrett Collins has been with Center Theatre Group, where he was responsible for leading marketing initiatives, since 2014. He has a proven track record for shaping organizational and marketing strategies to achieve $45M+ in annual ticket sales. He has also been recognized for his work in patron retention strategies, digital innovation and initiatives that deepen diversity, equity, inclusion and access.

Prior to his tenure with Center Theatre Group, Collins held marketing and community engagement positions at LA Opera and UCLA and was a 2013 fellow in OPERA America's Leadership Intensive program. A native of Gilroy, California, Collins holds a Master of Arts in Arts Management from Claremont Graduate University and a Bachelor of Arts in Music (flute performance) from University of California, Los Angeles (magna cum laude).