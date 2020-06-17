Pacific Symphony Announces AXP@HOME

Pacific Symphony announced the temporary restructuring of its youth arts summer program, arts-X-press. Because of concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arts-X-press (now AXP@Home) is moving from an in-person week-long camp to a virtual two-week camp. This will be the first time since arts-X-press was founded in 2001 that it will not take place in its normal format.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel arts-X-press 2020 due to continued uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic," says Alison Levinson, director of arts engagement and arts-X-press. "With AXP@Home, however, students can still look forward to an escape from their day-to-day, a creative outlet, opportunities to meet new friends, inspiration from professional artists and the special type of fun and magic that AXP brings out in people. We believe that both camp and the arts provide a place to heal, to rejuvenate and to find community -and that this is more important now than ever."

The new format, rebranded AXP@Home, follows the same goals of arts-X-press-for students to explore the arts, find their voice and learn to take creative risks-in an expanded two-week format. Additionally, students will be given the opportunity to take two focused arts workshops each session, as opposed to just one, in order to give students a more immersive and interactive creative journey. During the camp, students will take classes from experienced teachers and professional artists, as well as meet and hear from Pacific Symphony musicians and Music Director Carl St.Clair.

Applications and other details can be found online at PacificSymphony.org/ArtsXPress. For assistance, questions or concerns, please contact AXP@Home staff via email at Arts-X-Press@PacificSymphony.org.

