Pacific Opera Project Reprises Acclaimed Modern Production Of Puccini's LA BOHEME: AKA THE HIPSTERS

Pacific Opera Project (POP) closes its 2019 season with five performances of its signature modern take on Puccini's La boheme AKA "The Hipsters" at The Highland Park Ebell Club on December 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 2019 at 8pm. The opera is sung in Italian with projected "cleverly ironic" English titles, led by Music Director Parisa Zaeri, and directed by POP Artistic Director Josh Shaw.

A new batch of hand-crafted, vegan, organically-sourced hipsters will take the stage for what is quickly becoming an annual Los Angeles holiday tradition. In POP's production of La bohème: AKA "The Hipsters," an 1830's Parisian garret becomes a present day Los Angeles loft apartment during a particularly cold SoCal winter. LA's housing crisis comes to life on stage as the artist, poet, philosopher, musician, and seamstress become a graphic designer, screenplay writer, English major, indie-rocker, and fashion designer dealing with the timeless issues of life, love, jealousy, and overdue bills. This production is the inspiration behind POP's signature logo, "Hipster Puccini." This will be the fifth incarnation of POP's trademark production and so far it has sold out every time!

The cast features Janet Szepei Todd (Mimi), Orson Van Gay (Rodolfo), Maria Dominique Lopez (Musetta), Kenneth Stavert (Marcello), E. Scott Levin (Schaunard), Adam Cioffari (Colline), Robert Norman (Benoit/Alcindoro Dec. 11, 13, 14), and Luvi Avendano (Benoit/Alcindoro Dec. 6, 7).

Program Information

La bohème: AKA "The Hipsters"

The Highland Park Ebell Club | 131 S. Ave 57 | Los Angeles, 90042

Friday, December 6 at 8pm

Saturday, December 7 at 8pm

Thursday, December 11 at 8pm

Friday, December 13 at 8pm

Saturday, December 14 at 8pm

Link: https://www.pacificoperaproject.com/hipsters2019

Tickets: General admission single tickets are $15-30 and tables with a bottle of wine and snacks range from $60 for two people up to $180 for four people. Tickets can be purchased by visiting pacificoperaproject.com or by calling 323-739-6122.

Pacific Opera Project is dedicated to providing quality opera that is innovative, affordable, and entertaining in order to build a broader audience for the art form. For more information, please visit pacificoperaproject.com, email info@pacificoperaproject.com or call 323-739-6122.





