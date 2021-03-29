Pacific Opera Project Presents TROUBLE IN TAHITI

Pacific Opera Project has announced its next installment of revolutionary, pandemic-safe productions, Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti, performed live outdoors at the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. The four, socially-distanced performances reprise POP's first ever debut production in 2011 and will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30 and 8:45pm PT and Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 5:30 and 7:30pm PT. Picnic and enjoy a bottle of wine with your pod, safely distanced from others and nestled between the historic homes and buildings at Heritage Square.

With just five singers, a simple set, and a 50-minute runtime, Trouble in Tahiti is a candid portrait of the troubled marriage of a young suburban couple and draws upon popular songs styles to deliver an uncompromising critique of post-war American materialism. a??The cast includes Megan Potter as Dinah, Andrew Potter as Sam, Robert Norman as Boy 1, Ryan Reithmeier as Boy 2, and Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt as Girl 1. Pacific Opera Project Artistic Director Josh Shaw produces and directs with musical direction by Kyle Naig and costumes by Maggie Green.

Pacific Opera Project Artistic Director Josh Shaw says, "Trouble in Tahiti is one of my personal favorites and with its manageable cast size, length, and subject matter, it has been on my mind since the beginning of the pandemic. Its themes are sure to hit home with audiences now, as much or more than they ever have. And I'm so excited to work with Heritage Square Museum, a venue I've had in mind for years now. It's one of those hidden LA gems, right in our own backyard in Highland Park. I hope this will be the first of many productions there."

Performance Information

Pacific Opera Project Presents Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti

Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30pm PT (Gates open at 6:30)

Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:45pm PT (Gates open at 8:30)

Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 5:30pm PT (Gates open at 5:00)

Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 7:30pm PT (Gates open at 6:30)

Heritage Square Museum | 3800 Homer Street | Los Angeles, CA 90031

More Information: www.pacificoperaproject.com/troubleintahiti

Music and lyrics by Leonard Bernstein

Directed and Designed by Josh Shaw

Music Directed by Kyle Naig

Costumes by Maggie Green

Runtime: 50 minutes

Cast:

Dinah - Megan Potter

Sam - Andrew Potter

Boy 1 - Robert Norman

Boy 2 - Ryan Reithmeier

Girl 1 - Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt

Tickets:

Section 1: Front Rows $40/person (Sold in Pairs Only)

Section 2: $25/person

Chairs are provided for Section 1, but you are welcome to bring your own blankets or low chairs. Please bring your own chairs or blankets for Section 2. Food and drink (beer/wine, but not hard alcohol) is allowed. Guests are encouraged to arrive at that time to picnic and to look at the exteriors of the historic homes and buildings. Pack out what you pack in.

Contactless ticketing, free parking on site. All seating areas are appropriately spaced to follow current COVID guidelines. Guests may only sit with people from their own household or in groups that are fully vaccinated. No groups larger than five people may sit together. Masks required at all times, except when eating.

Trouble in Tahiti is produced by arrangement with Boosey & Hawkes, Inc., Sole Agent for Leonard Bernstein Music Publishing Company LLC, publisher and copyright owner.