Pacific Opera Project Presents 1950s Inspired Production of THE ELIXIR OF LOVE

Pacific Opera Project (POP) reprises their smash hit, 1950s inspired production of The Elixir of Love (L'Elisir D'Amore) with six performances at El Portal Theater from Friday, September 9, 2022 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. Sung in Italian with supertitles sourced from classic 1950s song lyrics, the opera is set in a diner evoking classic scenes from Happy Days or Grease. With a nostalgic nod to 1950s era Americana, Donizetti's late-eighteenth century tale of love triangles and love potions is reenergized with the retro fashion of rebellious teenagers during the rock and roll era. First debuted in 2017, POP's performance of The Elixir of Love was called "an astoundingly enjoyable production" (Stage and Cinema).

Cast members include tenor Arnold Livingston Geis (Carmina Burana led by Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl, Intimate Apparel at Lincoln Center Theater) as Nemorino, soprano Oriana Falla (Concert for Peace with the Washington Concert Society, Disney's Encanto) as Adina, baritone Aaron Keeney (Escamillo in Carmen at Minnesota Opera) as Belcore, bass Byron Mayes (2021 Music Academy Vocal Institute Fellow) as Dr. Dulcamara, and soprano Savannah Greene (Aspen Summer Music Festival and Opera NEO training programs) as Giannetta. Artistic Director and POP co-founder, Josh Shaw, directs the production and Kyle Naig conducts, with choreography by Amy Lawrence, lighting design by Bo Tindell, and costume design by Maggie Green.

Additional productions in Pacific Opera Project's 2022-23 season include the U.S. premiere production of a rare Vivaldi opera, Ercole Su'l Termodonte, with a period orchestra on January 6 to 21, 2023 at The Highland Park Ebell Club; The Magic Flute AKA #Superflute, set in classic video games from the early 1990s, on March 17 to 26, 2023 at El Portal Theater; and Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance on May 19 to 28, 2023 outdoors on the lawn at the Heritage Square Museum.