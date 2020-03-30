Pacific Opera Project Announces Interactive Watch Party For STAR TREK-Inspired ABDUCTION FROM THE SERAGLIO

Pacific Opera Project (POP) announces an interactive watch party of a rebroadcast of POP's hit production of Mozart's Abduction from the Seraglio from The Ford Amphitheatre, recorded in September of 2016, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 5pm PT. The watch party features interviews with the cast, an update from POP's Artistic Director about the rest of the season, and interactive elements including costume contests, drink recipes, and more. The stream will be available on POP's YouTube Channel and Facebook Page. In his time when "the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few," POP invites homebound audiences to boldly go where no "quarantined" opera audience has gone before.

A cast of more than 40 singing and dancing Klingons, Alien Slave Girls, and all your favorite Star Trek original series characters are joined by a full orchestra. Filled with Trekker easter eggs and incredible singing, POP boldly goes on an exploration of innovative, entertaining opera at warp speed. The cast includes Brian Cheney as Cpt. James T. Belmonte, Robert Norman as Mr. Pedrillo, Shawnette Sulker as Lt. Constanza, Claire Averill as Blondie, Phil Meyer as Osmin, Gregg Lawrence as Chancellor Selim, and Aubrey Trujillo-Scarr as Gorn.

Pacific Opera Project also announces that it will be uploading a full-length production broadcast to its YouTube Channel once a day through April 19. The full schedule can be seen below.

Performance Information

Abduction from the Seraglio Watch Party

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 5pm PST

Link: https://www.pacificoperaproject.com/beam-me-up-pop-abduction

Pacific Opera Project YouTube Publishing Schedule

View: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRxnvRhi5T3zR2H8AiOqg

March 16 - Gianni Schicchi and L'enfant et les Sortileges

March 17 - Carmen (2018)

March 18 - La traviata

March 19 - Il barbiere di Siviglia (2013)

March 20 - Le nozze di Figaro

March 21 - Don Giovanni (2018)

March 22 - Sweeney Todd

March 23 - The Impresario and Prima la musica, e poi le parole

March 24 - Ariadne auf Naxos

March 25 - Tosca: A moving production

March 26 - Falstaff

March 27 - La gazzetta

March 28 - The Turn of the Screw

March 29 - The Mikado (2013)

March 30 - La Calisto

March 31 - La boheme AKA "The Hipsters" (2012)

April 1 - Il barbiere di Siviglia (2016)

April 2 - The Rake's Progress

April 3 - L'elisir d'amore

April 4 - La boheme AKA "The Hipsters" (2014)

April 5 - Lucia di Lammermoor

April 6 - Madama Butterfly in Japanese and English

April 7 - Viva la mamma

April 8 - Abduction from the Seraglio from The Ford Amphitheatre

April 9 - The Merry Widder

April 10 - La boheme: AKA "The Hipsters" (2019)

April 11 - Carmen (2014)

April 12 - Abduction from the Seraglio (2015)

April 13 - The Medium and The Monkey's Paw

April 14 - The Mikado (2019)

April 15 - La boheme: AKA "The Hipsters" (2017)

April 16 - Don Giovanni (2011)

April 17 - La boheme: AKA "The Hipsters" (2018)

April 18 - The Magic Flute #SuperFlute

April 19 - Trouble in Tahiti (2011)



Pacific Opera Project is dedicated to providing quality opera that is innovative, affordable, and entertaining in order to build a broader audience for the art form. For more information, please visit pacificoperaproject.com, email info@pacificoperaproject.com or call 323-739-6122.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You