Pacific Chorale To Honor Arts And Philanthropy Stalwarts At Gala 5/7

Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, considered one of the nation's leading choirs, wraps its 2021-22 Season in grand style with its annual gala, "A Celebration of the Voice," honoring two very special friends of the choir - Pacific Symphony's Maestro Carl St.Clair, who has conducted the chorus on numerous occasions over more than three decades, and esteemed Orange County business owner and philanthropist Lenora Meister, currently in her 51st season singing in Pacific Chorale's soprano section - on Saturday, May 7, 2022, 7:00 pm, at the Samueli Theater, located at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, immediately following the Chorale's season-closing concert. St.Clair will be recognized with the Lifetime Award for Artistic Excellence. Meister will receive the Entrepreneur in the Arts Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to feting these two arts stalwarts, the gala features a sumptuous dinner, a special musical tribute to the honorees, raffle and live auction. Proceeds benefit Pacific Chorale's performances and music education and outreach programs throughout Orange County.

"We are thrilled to conclude Pacific Chorale's season with this magnificent and joyous gala celebration honoring Carl St.Clair and Lenora Meister for their incredible lifetime achievements and monumental impact on the chorus and the broader artistic community," says Pacific Chorale CEO & President Andrew Brown. "They both have been an integral part of the choir's fabric for decades, helping to foster Pacific Chorale's rise to one of the country's leading choirs. Carl has long championed the chorus, generously sharing with the organization his remarkable artistry and musical zeal while serving as a trusted and valued friend who always has the choir's - and the community's - best interests at heart. Lenora embodies the spirit of philanthropy, giving so generously not only financially but also of her own time and notable vocal talent, greatly enriching Pacific Chorale and the community at large. We are deeply grateful to both Carl and Lenora and so proud to recognize them for their selflessness and achievements that have enhanced Orange County in myriad ways."

"A Celebration of the Voice" is chaired by Susan Lindley. Gala committee members include Carla Neeld, Pat Newton, Marcia O'Hern, Carl Porter, Beth Varney, Julie Virjee and Amanda Whiting.

St.Clair, currently in his 32nd year leading Pacific Symphony, is one of the longest-tenured conductors in America. His lengthy history solidifies the strong relationship he has forged with the musicians and community. He has become widely recognized for his musically distinguished performances, commitment to building outstanding educational programs and innovative approaches to programming.

Meister, who joined Pacific Chorale's soprano section in 1971, just three years after the chorus was founded, holds the record of singing with Pacific Chorale longer than anyone in history. As the President & CEO of Salt-Away Products, she has also provided both personally, and through her company, generous philanthropic support to Pacific Chorale, including underwriting the choir's participation in the sold-out 2018 tour to Carnegie Hall with Pacific Symphony under St.Clair's baton.

Gala tickets begin at $300/person. (Tickets to a pre-gala concert, sold separately, range from $25-$135.) The Samueli Theater is located at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Audience members must show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside the venue (COVID protocols detailed below). For tickets and information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345.