Pacific Chorale Presents Transcendent Works By Contemporary Composers

Grammy-nominated Pacific Chorale, considered one of the nation's leading choirs, continues its season with a program of transcendent choral works by six contemporary composers anchored by Estonian composer Galina Grigorjeva's profound vocal symphony On Leaving, a contemplation on the soul's release from the mortal body, and Frank Martin's stunning Mass for Double Choir, a masterful setting of the Latin Mass, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8:00 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach.

Led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, the program, entitled "Songs of the Soul," also features Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw's and the swallow, a setting of Psalm 84 inspired by the Syrian refugee crisis, and Spiritus Mundi, Dale Trumbore's hymn of gratitude for the fruits of the earth, which she says, "explores the idea of trust in something greater than oneself." Additionally, Pacific Chorale performs Paul Fowler's wordless, hypnotic Calling and Edie Hill's poignant We Bloomed in Spring, a setting of the words of St. Teresa of Avila.

"These six extraordinary choral works explore the concept of spirit from multiple perspectives," says Istad. "For example, On Leaving by Grigorjeva, who has been hailed as the First Lady of Estonian Choral Music, is a gorgeous meditation on death and the afterlife that captures the mystery of the hereafter with neo-Gothic chant lines and enigmatic bells, revealing a modern approach to Slavonic chant that creates a kaleidoscope of sound rich with overtone. Swiss composer Frank Martin's Mass for Double Chorus is a tour de force that balances his respect for the Mass with a proclivity for vocal fireworks."

Single tickets for "Songs of the Soul" range from $20-$60. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Audience members must show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside the venue (COVID protocols detailed below). For tickets and information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345.