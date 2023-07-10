Pacific Chorale Launches Season With VOICES OF LIGHT / THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC in October

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad and celebrated for its artistic innovation and compelling performances, launches its 56th season with Voices of Light / The Passion of Joan of Arc, the spectacular cinematic event featuring Richard Einhorn's 1994 oratorio inspired by and performed live to director Carl Dreyer's 1928 silent film masterpiece, The Passion of Joan of Arc.
The concert will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts (600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626).
Single tickets begin at $28 and are available here: www.pacificchorale.org and 714-662-2345.
Einhorn's evocative work, written for orchestra, chorus and soloists, provides a haunting backdrop to the restored version of Dreyer's cinematic tour de force, considered by many critic s to be among the greatest films ever made. Thought to have been lost in a warehouse fire, a single print of the film was discovered in a janitor's closet of a Norwegian mental institution in 1981, which “was digitally restored to pristine condition” (Bright Lights Film Journal).
The film, based on the actual 15th century transcripts of St. Joan's trial for heresy, portrays her trial and execution. Dressed as a boy, she led French troops in a defeat against British occupiers during the Hundred Years' War, but was later captured and tried by French clergy loyal to the British and condemned to death by burning at the stake for her belief that she was spurred to action by religious visions. Of Renée Maria Falconetti's portrayal of Joan of Arc, the late renowned film critic Pauline Kael decreed, “It may be the finest performance ever recorded on film.”
The featured soloists are Pacific Chorale members Alexandria Burdick, soprano; Rebecca Hasquet, soprano; Stephanie Shepson, mezzo-soprano; Jane Hyun-Jung Shim, mezzo-soprano; Jason Francisco, tenor; and Fernando Muñoz, bass.
An Oratorio with Silent Film
Robert Istad, conductor
Pacific Chorale
Pacific Symphony Strings
Alexandria Burdick, soprano
Rebecca Hasquet, soprano
Stephanie Shepson, mezzo-soprano
Jane Hyun-Jung Shim, mezzo-soprano
Jason Francisco, tenor
Fernando Muñoz, bass
Film Projection
Film Director: Carl Dreyer
Music: Richard Einhorn
