PURSUIT OF THE BLACK PANTHER With Nat Geo Live Announced At The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the third event of the acclaimed National Geographic Live series during The Broad Stage's 2019-20 Season - Pursuit of the Black Panther with Shannon Wild, National Geographic photographer and cinematographer, on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31 at 7:30pm. Audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and dangers of Wild's most difficult assignment to date: documenting a rare and elusive black panther in the dense forest in southern India.

Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Shannon Wild is a passionate conservationist who lives in Africa but works wherever the wildlife calls. In her 15 years documenting wildlife, she's been pinned by a cheetah, charged by an elephant, lions, and buffalo, and bitten countless times by snakes and lizards.

But her most recent assignment might prove her most difficult yet: producing a documentary about a rare black panther - the only one living in 250 square miles of dense forest in southern India. Wild will discuss with audiences the challenges and dangers of tackling an assignment in an unforgiving environment, from the narrow dirt roads to extreme weather to unexpected injuries - and worse.

Shannon Wild is an Australian wildlife photographer and cinematographer based in South Africa working all over the world for clients such as National Geographic, WildAid and the UN. She is also an ambassador for various conservation organizations and the founder of Wild In Africa jewelry, which helps raise money for conservation.

Wild is the author of three books including one on reptile ecophysiology, a topic she's passionate about and which started her interest in photography. The other two are animal photography instructional books.

National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live's critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century.

Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in a variety of cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Calgary. In each of these cities, speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information, visit natgeolive.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You