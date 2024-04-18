PRIVATE PARTS Opens Theatre West Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Private Parts is a collection of personal true stories, some funny and some moving, that make a difference. There is nothing more powerful than the truth, in life and in art. The sharing of true and personal stories is a gift to the ones who share and the ones who receive. It is a connection that brings us together with renewed energy and makes us all value the memorable moments in our own lives.

Private Parts is written and performed by participants in Theatre West Associates, an apprenticeship program. The ensemble includes David Baer, Apurv Khanna, Mimi Kmet, Pamela Najera, Alexandria Sanders, Megan Smith, and Monika Vidakovic.

Laura James directs. Her previous directing credits include works at Theatre West, Theatre 40, Idyllwild Conservatory, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and The Actors Studio. She is also an actor (Theatre West, Classical Theatre Lab, Open Fist) with feature film and TV credits. Ms. James is also an educator.

These heartfelt, intimate stories performed with sincerity and shared publicly for the first time make Private Parts a satisfying entertainment.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.