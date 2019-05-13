PRETTY, WITTY NELL Announced As Part of Hollywood Fringe

HE'S BACK! Hollywood Fringe International Award Winner 2015 & 2016 - Comedy Award Nominee 2016 - famed British playwright, Ryan J-W Smith, ("The Bard Mark Two" - BBC) returns to LA with his celebrated theatre company, Rogue Shakespeare, to present his latest comedy, PRETTY, WITTY NELL, penned in his iconic, award-winning iambic verse. PRETTY, WITTY NELL is an outrageous farce that retells the history of scandalous English actress/courtesan, Nell Gwynne - the famous mistress of the wild British monarch, King Charles II. Like all of Smith's plays, PRETTY, WITTY NELL is written entirely in rhyming iambic pentameter.

A magnet for awards and critical acclaim, Smith has won the coveted International Award every year he's participated in the Hollywood Fringe. In 2015, it was his multi-award winning LOVE LABOURS WON, and in 2016 he had two plays nominated for the same award, with his sold-out show, MACDETH!, (one of Time Out's "Shows to See!"), seizing the award. Smith's further theatrical accolades include: two-time Encore Producers' Award Winner; Hollywood Fringe Comedy Award Nomination; Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award Nomination; Gandhi Foundation Award Recipient; Observer Producer of the Year Award; three-time Arts Council England Award Recipient, and countless professional 4 and 5-star reviews.

In the three years since MACDETH!, Smith, a prolific entrepreneur, set aside quill from parchment to enter Law School to study for a Master's in Law, as well as casually create one of London's leading talent agencies - the British Talent Agency (www.britishtalent.net) with Smith as Senior Agent. With his agency now firmly established, Smith has returned to his verse "with the spirit of a man possessed!" Audiences should expect great things.

PRETTY, WITTY NELL (55 mins) plays June 7, 15, 16, 23, 26, 27, 28 (times vary) on the Main Stage at The Broadwater Theatre (1076 Lillian Way, 90038) as part of the 10th anniversary Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Learn more at rogueshakespeare.com. Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/607





