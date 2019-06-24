Otaquest Brings Vibrant Japanese Music, Dance And Club Culture To Los Angeles

The organizers of OTAQUEST LIVE andOTAQUEST KICKOFF remind music lovers and J-Pop fans of the upcoming live concert and after-party club event that will headline The Novo in L.A. Live in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 3rd.

OTAQUEST LIVE is a unique live summer concert event featuring a dynamic slate of J-Pop, dance and hip hop superstars who have helped to define the vibrant sound, styles, moves and images that drive Japanese pop culture.

Produced by OTAQUEST and LDH USA, this one-night-only live concert will feature live concert performances by J-Pop superstars Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, and m-flo, as well as the first North American live performances from CAPSULE, CrazyBoy, and Hiroomi Tosaka.

Later in the evening on July 3rd, the OTAQUEST KICK OFF takes over and will showcase performances by some the hottest DJs from the bustling Tokyo EDM scene. Catch groove inducing sets by Taku Takahashi, TeddyLoid and Yasutaka Nakata (CAPSULE)and experience the captivating culture of the real Japanese club scene in Los Angeles for one night at this special live dance and DJ event.

Each event is ticketed separately.

Tickets for OTAQUEST LIVE and OTAQUEST KICKOFF are available now:

OTAQUEST LIVE

OTAQUEST KICK OFF

A variety of affordable ticket options and V.I.P packages will give attendees the maximum amount of flexibility to customize a memorable OTAQUEST LIVE experience.

OTAQUEST started as a web media platform delivering news on Japanese pop-culture including anime, music, video games, fashion and fan culture. Headquartered in Japan and staffed with a global network of contributors, OTAQUEST delivers timely content and daily updates including interviews with content notable creators, directors, and industry luminaries, as well as editorial and video content highlighting unique and focused topics for a growing English-speaking fanbase.

In 2018, OTAQUEST LIVE was established in both Japan and the United States with an emphasis on expanding the global audience for Japanese pop music and culture. Focusing on trending artists and the latest bands, DJs and live performers, OTAQUEST LIVE delivers the current sounds and styles of Japan with high energy and spectacular production quality. For additional information visit: https://www.otaquest.com.

About LDH USA:

LDH USA Inc. was established to broaden, celebrate and raise awareness about Japanese culture internationally. The LDH roster of artists includes EXILE, J Soul Brothers III, GENERATIONS, and legendary Japanese hip hop and dance act, m-flo. A dynamic multi-faceted company, LDH Japan operates 14 dance schools and artist development facilities known as EXPG designed to inspire youth and develop talent. EXPG NY was established in New York City in 2014 and serves as an artist development center focused on training young artists in dance, music and singing and acting. In January 2019, EXPG LA was established in Hollywood in partnership with mL studio (Movement Lifestyle) one of the top dance studios in LA.

LDH Japan also operates 12 restaurants and 9 fashion brands including the renowned jewelry and apparel brands, AMBUSH, and HUMAN MADE, which is a partnership between LDH, Pharrell Williams and NIGO®. LDH USA is a part of the LDH Global Initiative which strives to share the LDH philosophy of "LOVE DREAM HAPPINESS" with the world and replicate the enormously successful live shows that LDH produces in Japan that have drawn over 50,000+ attendees per show and over 1.5 million guests per tour. For additional information about LDH, please visit:

USA: https://www.ldh.co.jp/eng/usa/ Japan: https://www.ldh.co.jp/eng/





