Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia Will Perform One Night Only At Catalina Jazz Club

Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician ANDY GARCIA will perform at Hollywood's iconic Jazz club, the Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Rooted in music from Cuba, Mr. Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club's 36th Anniversary where they continue to celebrate Jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood! At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.



What: Andy Garcia and The CineSon All Stars

When: Two Shows, One Night Only! Wed, January 18th, 2023

Show 1: 8:00PM Showtime, Doors at 6:30pm

Show 2: 10:30PM Showtime, Doors at 10:00pm

Where: Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90028.