Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia Will Perform One Night Only At Catalina Jazz Club

The performance is on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Oscar-nominated Andy Garcia Will Perform One Night Only At Catalina Jazz Club

Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician ANDY GARCIA will perform at Hollywood's iconic Jazz club, the Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Rooted in music from Cuba, Mr. Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club's 36th Anniversary where they continue to celebrate Jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood! At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.


What: Andy Garcia and The CineSon All Stars
When: Two Shows, One Night Only! Wed, January 18th, 2023
Show 1: 8:00PM Showtime, Doors at 6:30pm
Show 2: 10:30PM Showtime, Doors at 10:00pm
Where: Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90028.




Theatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in February Photo
Theatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in February
Theatre of NOTE will start the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) starring as “Nimrod” in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. 
Carolyn Hennesy to Join Nelson Aspen for LA Cabaret Shows Photo
Carolyn Hennesy to Join Nelson Aspen for LA Cabaret Shows
Nelson Aspen has announced that Carolyn Hennesy will join him on stage March 9 at The Gardenia and March 10 at El Cid. Nelson Aspen will be celebrating the launch of his new book, 'Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World,' with a new cabaret show appropriately titled 'Welcome Home.' 
BroadStage to Present AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI in February Photo
BroadStage to Present AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI in February
BroadStage will present An Evening with Lucia Micarelli for one night of a wide range of music at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.
Photos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAY Photo
Photos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAY
Breaking With Tradition Productions has announced the world premiere of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab.

More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in FebruaryTheatre Of NOTE to Present World Premiere of NIMROD Starring Kirsten Vangsness in February
January 14, 2023

Theatre of NOTE will start the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) starring as “Nimrod” in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. 
Photos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAYPhotos: Breaking With Tradition Productions Presents The World Premiere of BROTHERS PLAY
January 13, 2023

Breaking With Tradition Productions has announced the world premiere of Brothers Play by Matthew Doherty. Directed by James Eckhouse, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Rob Nagle, Jeffrey Nordling, and Jamie Wollrab.
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL By Sylvia KhouryEnsemble Theatre Company Presents SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
January 13, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) begins the new year with the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas.
Award-Winning Artist's Solo Play RESILIENT AF! Announced At Whitefire TheatreAward-Winning Artist's Solo Play RESILIENT AF! Announced At Whitefire Theatre
January 13, 2023

Solo theater writer/performer/director, KAMAKSHI HART's new show, RESILIENT AF: Rising to the Occasion!, which wowed audiences at the most recent Hollywood Fringe Festival, comes to the Whitefire Theatre next month as an official selection of Solofest 2023, the largest solo theater festival on the West Coast.
New Comedy HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCKENNA to Open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in MarchNew Comedy HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCKENNA to Open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in March
January 13, 2023

It's time to dig up some family secrets: Critically-acclaimed writer/director Steve Silverman debuts his first new work in 19 years with 'Happy Birthday McKenna,' a dark new comedy.
share