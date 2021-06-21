Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival Announces Dates For In-Person Celebration

The Oscar-Qualifying HOLLYSHORTS FILM FESTIVAL is returning in a major way for its 17th edition. Today, the festival organizers have announced the dates for this year's short film extravaganza, which has emerged as one of the world's biggest and most prestigious short film festivals. The festival has hosted A-list talent and filmmakers for 17 years including Anthony Russo, Debra Messing, Oscar Isaac, Cee-Lo Green, Patton Oswalt, Effie Brown, Dane Cook, Yolonda Ross, Jennifer Morrison, Michael Ealy, Tyrese Gibson, Melissa Benoist, Francia Raisa, Janina Gavankar, Phoebe Tonkin, Ed Westwick, and Jackson Lewis Lee, among many others.

HollyShorts will take place in-person September 23-30, 2021 at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, with the annual, star-studded Awards Gala set to take place on October 1, 2021.

The festival will once again offer a streaming option for fans around the world via its proprietary platform BITPIX, making 2021 the first time in HollyShorts' 17 year history a hybrid event.

The festival winners and honorees who celebrated virtually in 2020 are being invited to attend this year's special in-person gathering. The 2020 edition of HollyShorts saw a record-breaking seven Oscar nominees and two winning alumni films. Those alumni included:

Winner - Best Live Action Short:

Two Distant Strangers directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Winner - Best Animated Short:

If Anything Happens I Love You directed by Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Nominated - Best Live Action Short:

Feeling Through directed by Doug Roland

The Letter Room directed by Elvira Lind

The Present directed by Farah Nabulsi

White Eye directed by Tomer Shushan

Nominated - Best Documentary Short:

Hunger Ward directed by Skye Fitzgerald

For more information visit: hollyshorts.com