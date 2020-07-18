Ophelia's Jump Presents The WORD Play Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Calling all playwrights! Interesting times make for interesting plays. Ophelia's Jump is providing their audience with channels for conversation, creativity, and a little escape. They are calling for playwrights to submit 10 minute plays for our upcoming WORD Play Festival in September. The plays must be written for or adaptable to work on a ZOOM platform.

All genres welcome.

Plays will be streamed to a live audience on September 10-13 with a special night for Young Playwrights (Ages 13-17) on September 10.

When submitting your play:

Keep it under 12 minutes.

No more than 5 in the cast.

No nudity.

Other than that, the boundless reaches of your imagination are the only limits.

To submit your script, please visit opheliasjump.org/submissions/.

Twelve plays will be chosen for production. Submissions are due by July 31, 2020.

Please call 909-734-6565 for more information or sponsorship opportunities.

