Ophelia's Jump Presents NATIVE GARDENS, A Hot-Button Comedy By Karen Zacarías

Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) continues their 10th Season with Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from April 7, 2023 through May 7, 2023.

Directed by OJP Founding Artistic Director Beatrice Casagrán, Native Gardens is a comedy of good intentions and bad manners that is as timely as it is funny.

You can't choose your neighbors. In this brilliant comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a fixer-upper home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo's colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

Karen Zacarías was recently hailed by American Theater Magazine as one of the ten most-produced playwrights in the US. Her award-winning plays include The Copper Children, Destiny of Desire, Native Gardens, The Book Club Play, Legacy of Light, Mariela in the Desert, The Sins of Sor Juana and the adaptations of Just Like Us, Into the Beautiful North and How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accent. She is the author of ten renowned TYA musicals (including Ella Enchanted: The Musical) and the librettist of several ballets.

The cast of Native Gardens includes: Jenny Buchanan, Alejandro Jimenez, Stella Ramirez and Jeff Sable.

Ticket prices: All seats $20 to $32. Thursdays are "Pay What You Can/Pay It Forward" with a $20 minimum. Online ticketing available at opheliasjump.org. Please call 909-734-6565 for tickets and information on group discounts.