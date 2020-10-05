Ophelia's Jump Presents CUDDLE As Part Of Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival

CUDDLE will be presented on Thursday October 8 at 7pm.

LA Stage Alliance (LASA) in association with Alternative Theatre Los Angeles (ATLA) presents "Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival" celebrating the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area. The Festival will feature the Ophelia's Jump production of the 10-minute play Cuddle by Melissa Jane Osborne.

Directed by Founding Artistic Director Beatrice Casagran, Cuddle features Jessie Pyle and Aaron Pyle in a look at the need for human interaction in today's world of self-isolation.

"While the doors to our theaters may be shut, our artists continue to innovate and utilize new technology to serve Los Angeles and promote the importance of theatre. Join us as we celebrate works that are created specifically for a virtual format. Over the course of three weekends, thirty-four (34) of ATLA's theatre companies will showcase 10-minute works, digitally produced and virtually shared. Each evening will be hosted by celebrity guests." - ATLA

TOGETHER LA will be free to the public to stream via Twitch.tv and YouTube, opening October 1, 2020 and running through October 17, 2020. ATLA welcomes sponsors and donors. Donations will benefit Black Lives Matter Los Angeles (BLMLA). Participating companies include: 24th Street Theatre, Actors Co-op, Ammunition Theatre Company, Celebration Theatre, Chance Theater, Coin and Ghost, Company of Angels, Echo Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, IAMA Theatre Company, Impro Theatre, Independent Shakespeare Company, Interact Theatre Company, Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble, Macha Theatre, Open Fist Theatre Company, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Pacific Resident Theatre, Playwrights' Arena, Rogue Machine Theatre, Sacred Fools Theater Company, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Skylight Theatre Company, The 6th Act, The Fountain Theatre, The Group Rep Theatre, The Inkwell Theater, The New American Theatre, The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The Road Theatre Company, The Victory Theatre Center, Theatre of NOTE, Theatre West and Whitefire Theatre.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Cuddle

Ophelia's Jump production of Cuddle by Melissa Jane Osborne premieres October 8 at 7pm in the "Together LA: A Virtual Stage Festival," celebrating the vibrant and diverse intimate theatre scene of the greater Los Angeles area. Over the course of three weekends, thirty-four works created specifically for a virtual format will showcase 10-minute works, digitally produced and virtually shared. Each evening will be hosted by celebrity guests.

WHO:

Written by Melissa Jane Osborne

Directed by Beatrice Casagran

Starring: Aaron Pyle, Jessie Pyle

Produced by Ophelia's Jump

Presented by Alternative Theatre Los Angeles and LA Stage Alliance

RUN-TIME: Approximately 10-minutes

WHEN: Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7pm

WHERE: Live on Twitch

HOW: www.togetherlafestival.com

Visit us on Facebook:@opheliasjump

TICKET PRICE: Free

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You