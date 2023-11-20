Open Fist to Present BOTH: A Hard Day's Silent Night - A Beatles Christmas Charity Concert at The Broad Stage

Experience the joy of the holidays with a musical celebration of The Beatles and the Christmas story.
POPULAR
It's The Beatles! It's the Christmas story! It's BOTH! Celebrate the holidays with Both: A Hard Day's Silent Night, Open Fist Theatre Company's annual holiday charity concert spectacular. A rockin' choir and a swinging live band spread peace and joy, telling the Christmas story through effervescent Gospel arrangements of Beatles songs. Proceeds benefit Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), giving underserved kids an equal chance to succeed through a comprehensive array of after-school academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.
WHO:
• Gospel Arrangements by Jason Paige
• Music Direction by Barb Catlin
• Choreography by Eboni Nichols
• Conceived by Mark Wilson
WHEN:
Three performances only:
• Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
WHERE:
Eli and Edythe Broad Stage
1310 11th St.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
TICKETS:
$25, $35, $50
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), giving underserved kids an equal chance to succeed through a comprehensive array of after-school academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs: www.heartofla.org
HOW:
www.openfist.org
