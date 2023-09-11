One-Man Show MARK PLEASES YOU To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

Earlier this year in May, Vigeant participated in the 2023 San Diego Fringe Festival, where Mark Pleases You won the “Best of the Fest” Award. 

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 3 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Garrett Clayton, Evan Rachel Wood, Jennifer Stone, and Richard White Will Lead Broadwest 2 Photo 4 Broadwest Announces 2023-24 Season

One-Man Show MARK PLEASES YOU To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

One-Man Show MARK PLEASES YOU To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

Mark Pleases You, a hilarious and vulnerable award-winning, one-man comedic play that explores the price of people-pleasing, returns to Los Angeles from a critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for one night only as part of the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival. 

For his entire life, comedian Mark Vigeant did everything he possibly could to make everyone around him happy. The moment he decides to change gears and focus on himself, a freak accident kills him onstage. After being sent directly to hell, Mark is given one chance to convince his 11-year-old self not to be a people-pleaser. The only problem? Mark hates that fat, stupid idiot. Watch the Sizzle Reel.

“It's a fast-paced, super personal exploration of people-pleasing and what it means to be a good person,” says Vigeant. 

Mark Pleases You concluded a full run at Edinburgh after selling out a run at the first annual Harrisburg Fringe Festival in Pennsylvania in July, and wrapping a sold-out run at the 13th annual Hollywood Fringe Festival in June, at which Vigeant was nominated for Best Solo Performance. He won the “Best of Broadwater” award, as well as the “Hollywood Encore Producers' Award.” 

Earlier this year in May, Vigeant participated in the 2023 San Diego Fringe Festival, where Mark Pleases You won the “Best of the Fest” Award. 

Vigeant also won the Cultural Exchange Award, which will send him and the show to the New Zealand Fringe in 2024. This was Vigeant's first appearance at San Diego International Fringe Festival. 

Mark Vigeant is a comedian in Los Angeles. His solo show, Let's Make a Website, had a sold-out run at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in New York before touring the country from the Kennedy Center to Comedy Central's Clusterfest. Credits include the San Francisco, Austin, Toronto, Boston, and New York Sketchfests, New York Comedy Festival, National College Comedy Festival, Jangleheart Circus, Hell Yes Fest, and the Del Close Marathon. His work has been featured in the Daily Dot, the Village Voice, The AV Club, TimeOutNY, FunnyOrDie, and the New York Times. 



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
3-D Theatricals Adds Tony-Winning JERSEY BOYS To Spring 2024 Season Photo
3-D Theatricals Adds Tony-Winning JERSEY BOYS To Spring 2024 Season

“Oh, What a Night” when 3-D THEATRICALS in association with LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present to our subscribers and audiences the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony, Olivier & Grammy award-winning smash-hit Broadway musical, JERSEY BOYS

2
Baker Grace To Perform At The Legendary Viper Room, September 30 Photo
Baker Grace To Perform At The Legendary Viper Room, September 30

Baker Grace will be performing at The Viper Room on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

3
South Bay Music Association Presents FRANKENSTEIN: ALIVE IN CONCERT In Collaboration With Photo
South Bay Music Association Presents FRANKENSTEIN: ALIVE IN CONCERT In Collaboration With Grand Vision Foundation

South Bay Wind Ensemble will begin its  2023/2024 season with 'Frankenstein: Alive in Concert' on October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. The classic 1931 film has sound and dialog, but no music. So now, South Bay Winds are providing the music with a 2002 score by composer Michael Shapiro.

4
May Pang, John Lennons Lover During His Lost Weekend Era to Showcase Candid Photos of Lenn Photo
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Exhibition in LA

Discover the intimate photographs taken by May Pang, John Lennon's lover during his 'Lost Weekend' era, at a special two-day exhibition in Los Angeles. Get a glimpse into Lennon's life and artistic journey during this unique period.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (11/10-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Right Is Ours!
Sierra Madre Playhouse (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Binge Free Festival
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/15-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt Enchantment
Corriganville Park (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fabulation: Or the Re-Education of Undine
Hudson Mainstage Theatre (9/01-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# California Dreamin’: Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (10/17-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You