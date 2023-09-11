One-Man Show MARK PLEASES YOU To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

Mark Pleases You, a hilarious and vulnerable award-winning, one-man comedic play that explores the price of people-pleasing, returns to Los Angeles from a critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for one night only as part of the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival.

For his entire life, comedian Mark Vigeant did everything he possibly could to make everyone around him happy. The moment he decides to change gears and focus on himself, a freak accident kills him onstage. After being sent directly to hell, Mark is given one chance to convince his 11-year-old self not to be a people-pleaser. The only problem? Mark hates that fat, stupid idiot. Watch the Sizzle Reel.

“It's a fast-paced, super personal exploration of people-pleasing and what it means to be a good person,” says Vigeant.

Mark Pleases You concluded a full run at Edinburgh after selling out a run at the first annual Harrisburg Fringe Festival in Pennsylvania in July, and wrapping a sold-out run at the 13th annual Hollywood Fringe Festival in June, at which Vigeant was nominated for Best Solo Performance. He won the “Best of Broadwater” award, as well as the “Hollywood Encore Producers' Award.”

Earlier this year in May, Vigeant participated in the 2023 San Diego Fringe Festival, where Mark Pleases You won the “Best of the Fest” Award.

Vigeant also won the Cultural Exchange Award, which will send him and the show to the New Zealand Fringe in 2024. This was Vigeant's first appearance at San Diego International Fringe Festival.

Mark Vigeant is a comedian in Los Angeles. His solo show, Let's Make a Website, had a sold-out run at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in New York before touring the country from the Kennedy Center to Comedy Central's Clusterfest. Credits include the San Francisco, Austin, Toronto, Boston, and New York Sketchfests, New York Comedy Festival, National College Comedy Festival, Jangleheart Circus, Hell Yes Fest, and the Del Close Marathon. His work has been featured in the Daily Dot, the Village Voice, The AV Club, TimeOutNY, FunnyOrDie, and the New York Times.