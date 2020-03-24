Ojai Art Center Theater Seeks Plays And Directors For 2021 Season

The Ojai Art Center Theater invites community members to get involved in their 2021 season. If you have a favorite play or musical you want them to produce, you may submit it for possible inclusion. Experienced theater directors are encouraged to send a directing resume via email to herb@ojaiact.org before May 15.

The Play Selection Committee seeks script in the following categories: comedies, dramas, musicals, Shakespearean comedies, classical comedies, and plays or musicals suitable for families. The committee asks that the submissions be published plays available for amateur productions. Please mail scripts to Ojai ACT, c/o Herb Hemming, 411 Tico Rd., Ojai 93023 by May 15, 2020.

The Ojai Art Center is the longest continuously-operating multi-disciplinary center serving the arts in the State of California. Opened in 1939, the Ojai Art Center encompasses eight branches for the various art disciplines. The Theater Branch annually presents a variety of dramatic productions, ranging from comedy to drama and musicals. The branch operates with its own directors and monthly meetings to address all theater-related issues. They annually screen proposals for future productions and present a tentative schedule for approval to the Art Center's Board of Directors.



