Ojai Art Center Theater Responds To COVID-19

The Ojai Art Center remains closed until further notice. As a result OACT postponed "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" meant to run March 20-April 12. They aim to reschedule the show in the fall. They also plan to move the dates for "Young Frankenstein," originally slated to open May 8.

The Art Center board plans to meet on March 31 to re-evaluate the status of its events based on public safety as well as local regulations and CDC recommendations. "We thank you for your understanding and hope everyone remains safe in this time of crisis," Leonard Klaif, President of the Art Center Board of Trustees, said.

The support of the special Ojai community makes the Art Center Theater possible. OACT holds the health of their patrons as a top priority. For the latest about COVID-19, OACT encourages their supporters to turn to The Ojai Valley News, which provides all its pandemic reporting online at no cost.

If you bought tickets for "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" you may use the tickets when the show runs in the fall, use your payment as a donation to the theater, or receive a refund by calling 805 640-8797. Please keep an eye on OACT's website, www.ojaiact.org, for the latest news about productions.





