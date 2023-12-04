Odyssey Theatre Presents Earnest Kearney In THE GREAT SATAN SPEAKS! AN EVENING WITH ROBERT GREEN INGERSOLL

Come and meet the greatest American you've never heard of when Odyssey Theatre Enesmble presents writer/performer Earnest Kearney in his Hollywood Fringe hit show The Great Satan Speaks! An Evening with Robert Green Ingersoll.

Oscar Wilde declared him the wisest American, George Bernard Shaw admitted no man had influenced him more, and Mark Twain idolized him. Robert Green Ingersoll (1833-1899) was the most influential intellectual in this nation's history and the father of America's Golden Age of Free thought.

He advocated for the creation of a “united nations” and suggested the possibility of a birth control pill. He was the father of this country's Freethinker Movement and the most formidable foe ever faced by organized religion in this country.



Playing for one performance only, Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8.p.m. at Odyssey Theatre (2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90025).