Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's 'Music at the Odyssey' Series to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series, curated by music director and bass player John Snow, will return in the New Year with two performances celebrating Stephen Sondheim and musical theater.

Vocalists, including veteran musical theater performers Ken Marshall (Tony in the first Broadway revival of West Side Story), India Carney, Kenton Chen, Malia Civetz, Michael Thomas Grant, Carson Higgins, Ren Martinez, Carolyn Mignini, Max Sheldon and Taubert Nadalini, will be backed by a live, four-piece band.



Performances will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8.p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8.p.m. at

Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90025.



PARKING:

• $5 in the on-site parking lot

• Street parking available



TICKETS:

• All shows: $30

• Discounts available for students and seniors. Call theater for details.





For more information visit: (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or www.OdysseyTheatre.com