Vocalists include veteran musical theater performers Ken Marshall (Tony in the first Broadway revival of West Side Story), and more!

Jan. 04, 2023  
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's 'Music at the Odyssey' Series to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series, curated by music director and bass player John Snow, will return in the New Year with two performances celebrating Stephen Sondheim and musical theater.

Vocalists, including veteran musical theater performers Ken Marshall (Tony in the first Broadway revival of West Side Story), India Carney, Kenton Chen, Malia Civetz, Michael Thomas Grant, Carson Higgins, Ren Martinez, Carolyn Mignini, Max Sheldon and Taubert Nadalini, will be backed by a live, four-piece band.

Performances will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8.p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8.p.m. at
Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90025.

PARKING:
• $5 in the on-site parking lot
• Street parking available

TICKETS:
• All shows: $30
• Discounts available for students and seniors. Call theater for details.


For more information visit: (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or www.OdysseyTheatre.com




The Wallis presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights, opening January 11, 2023. Emma Rice directs her own adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic. This engagement is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal Co-Production in Association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre. I had the opportunity to query Sam Archer, one of Wise Children's leading players, on his history with Emma Rice, as well as with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures.
Veteran director, Phil Scarpaci will direct the Scarpaci/Kelly production of Chapatti, a play by Christian O'Reilly at The Sherry Theatre.
Tickets are now on sale for three exciting new plays that will make up the Echo Theater Company's 2023 season, with special, "Early Bird" subscription rates available through January 23.
Hilarious, profound and all-around irresistible, William Shakespeare's quintessential rom-com, Much Ado About Nothing, gets the A Noise Within treatment as part of its "Daring to Love" season.

