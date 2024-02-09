Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Live Music at the Odyssey Series To Return in March

Enjoy musical cabaret and Latin sounds from Puerto Rico and Cuba.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Live Music at the Odyssey Series To Return in March

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s live Music at the Odyssey series will return in March with five lively, engaging and intimate evenings of music and song — an eclectic combination of musical cabaret and Latin sounds from Puerto Rico and Cuba.

Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.:

Music at the Odyssey presents Time Is On My Side: A Celebration of the Great American Song Book starring singer/actor Carolyn Mignini (The Rose Tattoo on Broadway, HBO’s The Deuce), backed by series music director and curator John Snow on bass and Nathan Heldman on keys. 

Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m.:

The Odyssey hosts a unique evening of plena, an Afro-Latin folklore genre of music from Puerto Rico, when Music at the Odyssey presents Plenazo Tribe in A Musical Celebration of Afro-Latin Heritage and Women’s International Day. Featuring Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes on drums, composer Emilia Desiré on percussion, Onier Bacallao Garcia on trumpet, and choreographer/performers Lu Arróspide and Paola Escobar.

Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m.:

Music at the Odyssey brings back its ever-popular A Celebration of Cole Porter and Rodger and Hammerstein series. A live band featuring music director and curator John Snow on bass, Nathan Heldman on piano, Shearn Nance on drums and guest artist Ben Flocks on sax will accompany singer/actors Ken Marshall (Tony in the first Broadway revival of West Side Story), Bella Hicks (national tour of Waitress), Robert Yacko (Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway), Kenton Chen (Perfect Harmony and The Sing-Off on NBC) and Taubert Nadalini (Mamma Mia! at La Mirada, Bronco Billy at the Skylight).. 

Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m.:

Music at the Odyssey presents Unnerving Berlin, a one-man cabaret show written by Taubert Nadalini and Sophie Thomason, starring Taubert Nadalini accompanied by Nathan Heldman piano, and directed by John Snow. What would happen if Irving Berlin had fallen down a rabbit hole and seen the future of musical theater? This show has the answer!

Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.:

Music at the Odyssey presents an evening of funk and soul with multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Nelson Garcia Marquez and his band. An original member of Andy Garcia and the CineSon All Stars, Marquez, an artist of Cuban descent who grew up in Venice, California, will debut his solo album “Turn the Light On.”




