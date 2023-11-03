OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse

The production has been extended through November 19, 2023.
OUTRAGE, a world premiere play by Allen Barton, has been extended at Crimson Square Theatre Company through November 19, 2023. Performances are Friday & Saturday 8PM and Sunday 7PM.
A provocative and relevant production, Outrage takes on the topics of conformity and cancellation in 2020's Los Angeles.
The cast includes Peter O'Connor (ETHAN), Cameron Meyer (LORI), Terri Parks (ELAINE), Hope Brown (PHILLIP/DOUG), Derrick VanDerMillen (JEREMY), Whitney Nielsen (JAMIE), Sara Ball (EMILY), Kirk Fogg (TOM) Evan Ewing (BRYAN), and Peter Zizzo (MURRAY).
Understudies include Freya Adams (EMILY) Nancy Paley (ELAINE), Sam Sebai (JEREMY / JUAN), and Nicole Varona (JAMIE).
Writer & Director - Allen Barton
Executive Producer - Mia Christou
Producer - Karla Kamm
Associate Producer & Front of House Management - Caprice Ott
Mentor Stage Manager - Jeffrey Sun
Stage Manager - Miles Cooper
Lighting Design - Derrick McDaniel
Set Design - Mia Christou
Projection Design - Arielle Alvarez
Assistant to Director - Arzu Auzzy
Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR
Sound Designer - Christopher Moscatello
Photography by Katerina Kim Podell
Performances run at Beverly Hills Playhouse (254 South Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90211).
