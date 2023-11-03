Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse

The production has been extended through November 19, 2023.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse

OUTRAGE, a world premiere play by Allen Barton, has been extended at Crimson Square Theatre Company through  November 19, 2023. Performances are Friday & Saturday 8PM and Sunday 7PM.

A provocative and relevant production, Outrage takes on the topics of conformity and cancellation in  2020's Los Angeles.

The cast includes Peter O'Connor (ETHAN), Cameron Meyer (LORI), Terri Parks (ELAINE), Hope Brown (PHILLIP/DOUG), Derrick VanDerMillen (JEREMY), Whitney Nielsen (JAMIE), Sara Ball (EMILY), Kirk Fogg (TOM) Evan Ewing (BRYAN), and Peter Zizzo (MURRAY).

Understudies include Freya Adams (EMILY) Nancy Paley (ELAINE), Sam Sebai (JEREMY / JUAN), and Nicole Varona (JAMIE).

 

PRODUCTION TEAM

Writer & Director - Allen Barton

Executive Producer - Mia Christou

Producer - Karla Kamm

Associate Producer & Front of House Management - Caprice Ott

Mentor Stage Manager - Jeffrey Sun

Stage Manager - Miles Cooper

Lighting Design - Derrick McDaniel

Set Design - Mia Christou

Projection Design - Arielle Alvarez

Assistant to Director - Arzu Auzzy

Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR

Sound Designer - Christopher Moscatello

Photography by Katerina Kim Podell

 

Performances run at Beverly Hills Playhouse (254 South Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90211).




