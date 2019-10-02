ORRY Comes to Lee Strasberg Theatre

Orry - You're invited to the funeral of three-time Oscar winner and Hollywood legend, costume designer Orry-Kelly. Don't expect a little thing like death to stop the whip tongue and quick wit of the unapologetically gay Australian rascal who dressed and heard the secrets of stars like Marilyn Monroe, Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Merle Oberon, Ingrid Bergman and Mae West - just to name a few. Fearless, funny and outspoken, Orry-Kelly lived life to the fullest, from his childhood in Kiama, to reveling in Sydney's underworld nightlife, to chasing his dreams of acting in New York, to Hollywood. Based on his memoir "Women I've Undressed" - found in a pillowcase in suburban Sydney nearly 51 years after his death - Orry incorporates music, dance, vaudeville routines, puppetry, digital art, special effects and a taste of those incredible gowns to share his irresistible story. Anyone who loves classic movies, fashion, gossip and Cary Grant will love Orry.



WHO:

• Written and performed by Nick Hardcastle

• Based on the memoir "Women I've Undressed" by Orry-Kelly

• Directed by Wayne Harrison (former artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company)

• Music direction by Anthony Zediker

• Dramaturgy by Wayne Harrison

• Scenic design by John Iacovelli

• Lighting design by Jared A, Sayeg

• Sound design by Cricket S. Myers

• Costume design by Kate Bergh

• Presented by Gentleman George Productions



WHEN:

Nov. 1 - Nov .11

• Thursday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 7 ONLY

• Fridays at 8 p.m.: Nov. 1 (Preview) and Nov. 8

• Saturday at 5 p.m.: Nov. 9 ONLY

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Nov. 2 (Opening Night) and Nov. 9

• Sunday at 2 p.m.: Nov. 10 ONLY

• Sundays at 6 p.m.: Nov. 3 and Nov. 10

• Mondays at 8 p.m.: Nov. 4 and Nov. 11



WHERE:

Lee Strasberg Theatre

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

7936 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Limited street parking available: please allow extra time; ride sharing encouraged.



HOW:

855-326-9945 or Gentleman-George.com



TICKET PRICES:

• Preview (Nov. 1): $17.50

• All performances except Nov. 1 and Nov. 2: $35

• Opening Night (Nov. 2): $50 (VIP gala includes exclusive exhibition featuring original Orry-Kelly gowns and cocktail reception)





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You