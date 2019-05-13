ORACLES & MIRACLES Announced At The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019

Oracles & Miracles, written by Norelle Scott, based on the best-selling novel by Stevan Eldred-Grigg, will make its North American debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June.



It will star New Zealand actors Amy Waller (HFF18 award nominee for Gloria), Siobhan Marshall (NZTV multi-award nominee for Outrageous Fortune), Donogh Rees (NZFTV award for Best Supporting Actress in Crush), Elizabeth Hawthorne (New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to theatre), Millen Baird (NZTV award for the creation of Darryl: An Outward Bound Story) and Oscar Wilson (title role in Auckland Theatre Company's Peer Gynt [Recycled]).



Oracles & Miracles follows the journey of two working-class sisters growing up in Christchurch, New Zealand. Born in 1929 they are children of the Depression. They grow to adulthood through the time of the Second World War, and become mothers in the Baby Boom of the early fifties. Nick-named Ginnie and Fag, the sisters are driven by the hope of a better life, consumed with love stories, romantic ideals, luxuries beyond their reach and the desire to be loved. Told with humour, passion, insight and authenticity, Oracles & Miracles celebrates the lives of courageous women.



This production marks the 30 year Anniversary of Stevan Eldred-Grigg's powerful novel and the North American debut of Norelle Scott's play. Directed by Leah Patterson winner of the Best Director Award at the Hollywood Short+Sweet Festival for Norelle Scott's Bridget and Iain.



Oracles & Miracles will play as a part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June 2019 at The Actors Company.



Photo: Amy Waller and Siobhan Marshall.





