ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... Is The Focus Of The Next ICG 'Deep Dive' Free Virtual Series

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) and ICG Magazine will hold their fifth "Deep Dive" virtual conversation on February 21 at 4:00PM PST.

Panelists will discuss the challenges and satisfactions behind the making of the 2021 Oscar favorite, Amazon Studios' One Night in Miami.... The film, set in 1964, follows a fictional meeting between four Civil Rights Movement icons, Malcolm X, Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali), Jim Brown and Sam Cooke. It is the directing debut of Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Regina King. To register - go here.

Panelists include the film's Director of Photography Tami Reiker, ASC, Production Designer Barry Robison , A-Camera/Steadicam Operator Chad Chamberlain, SOC and actor Eli Goree, whose performance as Cassius Clay earned an Independent Spirit Award. ICG Magazine Executive Editor, David Geffner will moderate the conversation.

Challenges they faced and will discuss range from being able to bring a cinematic aesthetic into the dialogue heavy story mainly set in a single room to the other extreme - recreating Clay's victory in the ring over heavyweight champion Sonny Liston.

King received her Oscar and Golden Globe for her supporting role in If Beale Street Could Talk. Primetime Emmys came for her roles in Watchmen, Seven Seconds and American Crime two years running. This is King's feature directorial debut after helming 15 episodes of such acclaimed television series as This is Us, Shameless and Insecure.

Reiker made history by becoming the first woman to win the American Society of Cinematographers Award for her work on the HBO pilot Carnivale. Robison has built a 40-year career on his work with great directors such as Michael Apted, Joe Johnston, Dean Parisot, Bill Condon , David Dobkin and Gavin Hood

Chamberlain is known for his work on Bill & Ted Face the Music, Project Power and Queen & Slim in addition to One Night in Miami....

Goree previously starred in Stephen Hopkins' Race for which he received a Leo Award for Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Motion Picture. He recently starred in USA's Pearson.

Among the considerable acclaim for the film to date, One Night in Miami... has received three Golden Globe Awards nominations including Best Director and two Screen Actors Guilds Awards nominations including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.