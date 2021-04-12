Noise Now Announces SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY An Audio Odyssey 

Noise Now announces its first audio play: Oscar-nominated José Rivera's meditative series of stories Sonnets for an Old Century, directed by ANW Director of Cultural Programming Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx.

Sonnets will be available to listen on demand on A Noise Within's website from April 12 - May 9. Launched in February 2019 and now in its third year, Noise Now is a cultural initiative by A Noise Within aimed at sharing artistic resources and producing events that are radically accessible to all audiences, including underrepresented groups, communities of color, young people, and anyone who may not be equitably represented in theatre.

"Sonnets is a magical and elegant ode to ancestry, Latinx identities, and Los Angeles," said Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx. "As a sound bath of poetic vignettes, this audio play invites you into an atmosphere-a meditative space for healing, quiet, and pause. We need to hold that space, especially today."

Through a sophisticated and theatrical audio odyssey, Sonnets for an Old Century invites you to stroll through the beaches of Puerto Rico, waft through the windows of a quiet Seattle neighborhood, and take flight from a mythical tower high above the sea. Oscar-nominated writer José Rivera weaves a tapestry of poetic, magical meditations in this highly produced sonic journey exploring yearning, connection, and community. We will journey into the whimsical worlds of bedtime tales, marinate in the salty-sweet memory of migrant family members in the fields, and assemble our ancestors from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Canary Islands to ask the burning questions of our past.

"As a director, I'm attracted to stories that are visceral," Muñoz-Proulx said. "Sonnets is wrought with raw emotion, from vulnerability to jealousy to ambition to intimacy. It invites a deep, thoughtful connection with our shared humanity."

Bringing this shared humanity to life are Resident Artists Rafael Goldstein, Veralyn Jones, and Erika Soto, who will voice the episodic stories that compose the play, ranging from the contemporary to the fantastical. Jeff Gardner is the audio producer and sound designer for the piece and Resident Artist Robert Oriol is composing original music, promising a scintillating sonic journey that audiences will want to listen to over and over again.

"This series of prayers (sonnets, if you will) connects us with our ancestors, our imagination, and our own vulnerability and invites us to move from tragedy to joy," said Muñoz-Proulx.

Tickets for Sonnets for an Old Century are $5 (with a $35 sponsorship ticket also available to support the full cost of the production) and can be reserved at anoisewithin.org/sonnets. Only one ticket is needed per listening device.