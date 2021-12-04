Nick Hardcastle's I'M YOUR MAN! is Coming to LA

After almost a year away in his native Australia, Nick Hardcastle is back and looking for love... he's hitting up Hollywood for one night only, because that's the town to find, develop and nurture true meaningful relationships right? And he's doing it online of course - because as we all know, Grindr is the gateway to true love!

I'm Your Man is an interactive, hilarious and heartwarming collection of Nick's true online dating stories in his pursuit of finding 'the one', all set to the brilliant songs of the incomparable George Michael.

Hardcastle says that I'm Your Man is "... an intimate cabaret, the gorgeous and talented Daniel Lincoln on grand piano, my tragic and ridiculous stories, some special guests and just some of the best pop songs of all time! It's going to be a hoot!"

George Michael's music has always played a huge part in Nick's life and his passing is still devastating to him and so many around the World. He says that there are stories we'll all relate to, even if you don't know all of George Michael's music.

"I don't remember there ever being a time in my life where I wasn't listening to George's music and his story-telling. George was the ultimate pop artist and an incredible poet. His songs are just so perfect for this kind of show and it's such a pleasure and privilege to be singing them. I can't wait to have everyone in the room singing along with me. So long as they remember they are backing singers... like Andrew Ridgely!" laughs Hardcastle.

I'm Your Man is Nick's first foray back in to the theatre in Los Angeles as a performer since the pandemic. Nick last performed for LA theatre audiences in his critically acclaimed production Orry based on the memoir of celebrated Hollywood costume designer Orry Kelly in November 2019. He is also known to LA theatre goers as being the Artistic Director of Short+Sweet Hollywood and the co-founder of Australian Theatre Company.

In Australia Nick played Felicia in the World Premiere cast of Prisiclla Queen of the Desert the Musical, was a recording artist and a well known face on television as a host and cast member in long running shows such as Home and Away. He's made LA his home since 2012.

I'm Your Man plays Monday December 13 at 8pm for one night only at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre, West Hollywood. Tickets are $20 and are available at sweet-six.com