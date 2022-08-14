News Ensemble Theatre Company To Produce A Special Fundraising Event CURTAIN UP

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) will present a very special fundraising event, "Curtain Up," featuring a dinner as well as a live performance by Linda Purl (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Story) and a silent auction. "Curtain Up" will take place on Sunday, August 21 at 5:00 pm at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara. All proceeds support ETC's mission to present professional quality theater in Santa Barbara. Silent auction items include a three-night stay at the Manhattan Club Penthouse in New York City, which includes two Broadway shows and dinner vouchers for two extraordinary NYC restaurants; a Hermosa Beach Getaway for two at a beautiful condo on the Strand in Hermosa Beach; an overnight stay at the stunning El Encanto Hotel overlooking gorgeous Santa Barbara vistas; an Empanadas cooking class for 6 of your friends at your very own home; a collection of 29 wines from the cellars of ETC board members; a brand new piece of art by Ruth Ellen Hoag; and more unique experiences to explore. Even if you can't attend the event in person you can bid on auction items and purchase unique experiences, including an architectural tour of downtown Santa Barbara led by expert Paul Longanbach; or witness an intimate performance/reading with Meredith Baxter and a special guest in a contemporary Hope Ranch home. Visit etcsb.org to start bidding on these spectacular items today. Tickets to this special one-night-only event, featuring dinner and a special performance by Linda Purl at the Santa Barbara Club, are also available on the website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191215®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fetcsb.org%2Fsupport%2Fcurtain-up%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information, email Christine Hollinger at chollinger@etcsb.org.

Founded in 1979, Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) is Santa Barbara's leading professional theater company. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Jonathan Fox and Managing Director Scott DeVine, ETC attracts accomplished performing artists from around the country.