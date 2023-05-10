Ensemble Theatre Company Presents SEARED By Theresa Rebeck

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the final show of its 2022-2023 Season, SEARED, written by acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck and directed by ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. SEARED will begin previews on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

A brilliant, hot-headed chef scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner finally sees profits within reach. The only problem: recreating masterpieces for the masses. Written by Theresa Rebeck, this hilarious and insightful new play asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins.

"As the saying goes, "If you can't stand the heat...," commented ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "And things certainly get hot and steamy in this kitchen, not least of which is the chef's artistic temperament. SEARED, our first production to feature live cooking on stage, is the perfect play for us to close what has truly been an extraordinary season."

SEARED will preview on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30pm & Friday, June 9 at 8:00pm, opens on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm; with added performances on Sunday, June 11 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30pm and Saturday, June 17 at 4:00pm.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at Click Here. Prices subject to change.