NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Presents Asian Cinema Film Festival
Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for their film festival on May 15th! Enjoy great films, filmmaker Q&As and networking rooms.
Featured are films directed by Asian filmmakers for the annual Asian Cinema Program in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Also featured is a line-up of shorts from our Spring selection.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/may-15th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-asian-cinema/.