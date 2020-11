NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Hosts a Conversation with William Morris Endeavor

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with William Morris Endeavor (WME) agent Matthew Baskharoon. They will discuss representation for documentary filmmakers, the current documentary landscape, both for film and series and the packaging and pitching of documentary projects.

This discussion will be Moderated by NFMLA Board Member, Filmmaker and TV Director Varda Bar-Kar (director of Fandango at the Wall, HBO's new documentary executive produced by Quincy Jones and Carlos Santana).

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfmla-panel-william-morris-endeavor-wme-on-documentary-filmmaking-tickets-130784829947

