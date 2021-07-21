Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NewFilmmakers Film Festival Presents INFOCUS: Disabilities & Los Angeles Storytellers

pixeltracker

Each screening will take place virtually and will be followed by a live Q&A via Zoom.

Jul. 21, 2021  

NewFilmmakers Film Festival Presents INFOCUS: Disabilities & Los Angeles Storytellers

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles hosts and exciting and packed month including an InFocus: Disability presentation of the finalists from this year's Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, a selection of California-made short films, a collection of work from the City of Los Angeles co-presented by City of Los Angeles Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, as well as Los Angeles-based writer-director Dennis Curlett's debut feature narrative, Paradox Lost.

Each screening will take place virtually and will be followed by a live Q&A via Zoom.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/august-7th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-disability/

InFocus: Disability will be presented August 7th, 2021 | 11:00am PT - 9:30pm PT.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Bryce Pinkham
Bryce Pinkham
Megan Levine
Megan Levine

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE SEAGULL Makes Its Bolshoi Theatre Debut July 1st
  • Theater Figures Will Take Part in the Laboratory for Young Directors from the CIS, Baltic States and Georgia
  • DIE ZAUBERFLOTE is Now Playing at Bolshoi
  • DON PASQUALE Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Week