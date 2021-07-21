NewFilmmakers Film Festival Presents INFOCUS: Disabilities & Los Angeles Storytellers

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles hosts and exciting and packed month including an InFocus: Disability presentation of the finalists from this year's Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, a selection of California-made short films, a collection of work from the City of Los Angeles co-presented by City of Los Angeles Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, as well as Los Angeles-based writer-director Dennis Curlett's debut feature narrative, Paradox Lost.

Each screening will take place virtually and will be followed by a live Q&A via Zoom.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/august-7th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-disability/

InFocus: Disability will be presented August 7th, 2021 | 11:00am PT - 9:30pm PT.