NewFilmmakers Film Festival Presents IN FOCUS: CANADIAN CINEMA

The program spotlights independent Canadian storytellers in a a program that spans a collection of 14 short films and two feature narratives.

Jun. 9, 2021  

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts InFocus: Canadian Cinema, presented in partnership with the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, Québec Government Office in Los Angeles and Telefilm Canada.

The program spotlights independent Canadian storytellers in a a program that spans a collection of 14 short films and two feature narratives, including Beans, the debut feature of 2020 TIFF Emergent Talent Award winner Tracey Deer. Each screening will take place virtually and will be followed by a live Q&A via Zoom.

Taking place July 17th, 2021 | 12:00pm PT - 8:30pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/july-17th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-canadian-cinema/


